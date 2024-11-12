CHB engineer arrested for graft dismissed from service

Five days after CBI arrested a junior engineer (JE) of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a city resident, the board dismissed him from service on Monday. Releasing a press statement, CHB said in line the with the Chandigarh administration’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption, the JE had been dismissed from service due to his involvement in corrupt practices. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Bhuwan Chand, a JE posted in the enforcement wing of CHB, was arrested on November 5 on the complaint of Vikas, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, and an employee at BEL Factory.

Vikas had told CBI that he had filed a WhatsApp complaint with CHB on September 21, regarding unauthorised construction in his neighbourhood. Frustrated by the lack of action, he followed up with reminders in early October. Soon after, JE Bhuwan Chand visited his house, recording video footage and directing him to report to CHB office.

On October 21, when he met Chand at the CHB office, Vikas said he was informed that his own home was now under scrutiny for unauthorised construction. Chand allegedly warned Vikas that CHB will demolish his roof, effectively destroying his house, unless Vikas withdrew his complaint against the neighbour and provided a bribe of ₹5,000.

