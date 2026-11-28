Police registered a case on Thursday night against a man after his 29-year-old wife died by suicide in Zirakpur on November 25. The woman’s father alleged that her husband had harassed her and repeatedly forced her out of their home. The woman’s father alleged that her husband had harassed her and repeatedly forced her out of their home. (HT File) more

The deceased had been married 13 years ago. According to her father, the couple frequently argued and her husband subjected her to harassment. He alleged that the husband often threw her out of the house, forcing her to return to her parental home.

On November 25, she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. Before her death, she reportedly told her family that she was taking the step because she could no longer bear her husband’s harassment.

Following a complaint by her father, a resident of Gurdev Nagar in Bhabat, Zirakpur, police registered a case at Zirakpur police against her husband, a resident of Bahiapur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district.

Police booked him under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or his relatives) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused is yet to be arrested.