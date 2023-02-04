Illegal assets case: EO Girish Verma’s accomplice arrested

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Ashu Goyal, a coloniser, for helping Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council, in amassing disproportionate assets.

On investigating Girish’s properties between April 1, 2008 and March 31, 2021, VB had found that he received an income of ₹7, 95,76,097 from all known sources, but spent ₹15,11,15,448, thereby amassing ₹7,15,39,352 more than his income. Following this, Girish was arrested in October 2022 and his wife, Sangeeta Verma, and son Vikas Verma were also nominated in the corruption case registered at VB flying squad-1 police station at Mohali.

A VB spokesman said in the same case, the bureau had nominated two more accomplices of Vikas, namely Ashu Goyal and Gourav Gupta, both from Kurali, Mohali, for helping Girish in investing his ill-gotten gains in properties through two infrastructure firms – M/s Bala Ji Infra Buildtech, Kharar, and M/s Bala Ji Developers, Kurali.

Ashu was produced in a Mohali court and sent to three-day vigilance remand.