J&K sees 101 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 101 fresh novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, while no fresh death was reported related to the disease for the second consecutive day.

There were 84 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 17 infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 119 with active positive cases reaching 1,060.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 301 followed by Jammu district with 97 active cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,19,183, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.31%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,24,647 and the death-toll stands at 4,404.

The officials said that 55,841 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT . Officials said with 35 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 16 in Budgam. As many as 16 other districts had no or single-digit cases.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,142 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 834 deaths.