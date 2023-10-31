: Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel in Srinagar. Lt governor Manoj Sinha flags off ‘Run for Unity’ (PTI)

Citizens from different age groups participated in the run to celebrate the spirit of unity.

On the occasion, the Lt governor also administered ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge to the people at Bakshi Stadium and Raj Bhavan, and paid tributes to Sardar Patel.

“Sardar Patel with his statesmanship, grit and courage unified the country and defended its territorial integrity and sovereignty so that the future generations can live in honour, peace and prosperity,” the lt governor said.

He said the citizens of the UT must resolve today to work with great unity and one objective to make our nation a developed country by 2047.

“Let us reawaken the values and vision propagated by Sardar Patel and work for peace, harmony and prosperity in the society,” Sinha said.

