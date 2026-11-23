Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday demanded service rules for non-gazetted medical employees of Jammu and Kashmir’s newly formed Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), who have been on strike for the past week. The delay has affected their career progression and promotions besides affecting the seniority issues. (HT File) more

Mufti said that for nearly seven years, non-gazetted employees of J&K’s five new medical colleges have been denied a clear service structure, career progression and legitimate benefits.

“Repeated assurances and missed deadlines have only deepened their frustration. It is deeply unfortunate that employees must resort to hunger strikes to have their genuine grievances heard. The government must act now, not offer more assurances,” she said on X.

Since Monday, the employees of GMCs of Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Anantnag and Baramulla have been on protest demanding a formally notified service framework for non gazetted employees, the absence of which has denied them proper service related benefits.

The delay has affected their career progression and promotions besides affecting the seniority issues. The protesters said that the assurances by the government to finalise the rules by September 30 were not fulfilled prompting them to go for protest.

“We would be going for a 24-hour hunger strike from Monday morning over the delay in notifying the service rules for us,” said a protest leader.