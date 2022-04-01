No funds for development projects as Bathinda MC passes ₹162-cr budget
BATHINDA: The Bathinda municipal corporation passed ₹162 crore budget for 2022-23 on Thursday without any financial allocation for development projects for the city.
Of the total 50-member House, 39 councillors attended the meeting. One seat is lying vacant after Jagroop Singh Gill of the AAP quit on being elected to the state assembly from Bathinda Urban. The MLA attended the inaugural session of the budget meeting as an ex-officio member.
Mayor Renu Goyal tabled the budget for the second consecutive term that was passed without discussion. Of the total budget, the MC will allocate 57% or ₹95 crore on salaries and pension.
The local body is eyeing to get ₹103 crore from the municipal fund and another ₹11 crore as property and house tax.
In 2021-22, the corporation generated ₹36 lakh from the collection of municipal waste whereas, in the 2022-23, it has set a target to collect ₹1 crore.
Addressing the house, MLA Gill said he would ensure that the Congress-majority MC gets the full support of the AAP government for inclusive development of the city.
He pointed out that a long-pending recovery of ₹65 crore from the Bathinda Improvement Trust failed to find any reference in the budget.
“In 2010, land of a hotel near Rose Garden in the city was sold to the Trust of ₹65 crore. The MC should have staked claim to get the pending money with interest for the last 12 years,” said Gill, who remained councillor for record six terms.
Stalemate between PU, students over hike in mess and canteen rates continues
The deadlock on the hike in mess and canteen rates between Panjab University student bodies and authorities continued on Thursday as the meeting between them remained inconclusive. PU's had in December announced the revised rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike.
Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place. Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000. The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, said the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors. Saini then filed a case alleging fraud.
J&K L-G inaugurates six power infrastructure projects in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects worth ₹64.10 crore to the public here. These projects will add another MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.
In Lok Sabha: Harsimrat seeks resumption of flights from Bathinda airport
Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday demanded resumption of Delhi-Bathinda air service, saying grounding of flights from November 2020 had adversely affected business and was also causing inconvenience to central government employees as well as others in the Malwa region. Calling for the resumption of the Delhi-Bathinda and Delhi-Bathinda-Jammu flights, she said both flights had attracted an enthusiastic response.
