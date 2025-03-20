Non-bailable warrants issued against AAP MLA

A local court has issued non-bailable warrants against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda assembly constituency, Mehraj Malik, in a defamation case filed by former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori. Talking to reporters outside the legislative assembly here, Malik said he will not speak on the issue as he was focussed on people’s issues in the assembly. (iStock)

The court of special excise mobile magistrate at Jammu issued the non-bailable warrants against Malik under section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court has issued directions to the police to produce the accused on May 14.

“I will not talk about warrants. I will talk about people in the house and people will look after warrants in the court of law,” he said.

When reminded about the nature of warrants being non-bailable, he said “Will they hang me? I have not killed anyone. There may be a minor issue, I am not aware. I will get arrested, get bailed out and again talk about the issues of the people. This is not a new issue. We respect courts but some influential people have made courts their tool to trap people.”

“Courts were created for justice but some influential people, like those who keep dogs and lions as pets, have made courts their tool to trap people,” he added.

He further added, “Those who taught me politics will now also teach me the law… I don’t know what the warrant is. I am busy in the assembly with people’s issues… It is a non-bailable warrant. I may get arrested and get bailed. What more can happen? I have not killed anyone… There may be some minor issue; I don’t know about it.”

Despite the legal proceedings, Malik emphasised the larger issue at hand was state’s governance. “The main issue is that a government has been formed in J&K and what it is doing in the house… Are they fulfilling the promises made to the people during the elections?” he questioned.

“If you are in the press and you really want welfare of J&K then report this issue. This man (chief in-charge of horticulture department Chaman Lal Sharma has committed financial irregularities of ₹2.5 crore. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been given the case and just two months are left for this man’s retirement. When the government will initiate action. He must be taken to task,” he added.

Earlier, inside the legislative assembly Malik vociferously raised the issue during zero hour.

“The chief in charge of horticulture department, Chaman Lal has committed ‘ghapla’ (financial scam) of ₹2.5 crores. He is going to retire in two months. ACB has the case. He must be taken to task,” he said.