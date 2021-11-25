Now, PU forms panel to consider employees’ grievances

Panjab University (PU), which is functioning without a governing body, has constituted a special committee that will consider the grievances of varsity employees.

The PU syndicate had authorised the vice-chancellor to form such a panel during a meeting in 2016.

The communication in this regard was issued on Wednesday to varsity’s teaching departments, its regional centres and constituent colleges.

The development comes at a time when PU is functioning without a senate, which is varsity’s apex governing body, and syndicate. According to the PU calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate.

“As per the authorisation given by the syndicate on February 27, 2016/March 14, 2016 (paragraph 49), the competent authority has constituted a ‘Grievance Redressal Committee’ on the pattern of standing committee, to consider the grievances of university employees, on behalf of the syndicate,” reads the communication issued by the varsity.

In 2016, while considering the recommendation of the standing committee regarding the refixation of date of placement in lecturer selection grade/associate professor of a varsity teacher, PU syndicate had resolved that the V-C be authorised to constitute a grievances redressal committee to consider the grievances of PU employees, on the behalf of the syndicate.

The members of the newly formed panel, which is headed by dean university instruction (DUI), include professor Sukhbir Kaur, president of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Mritunjay Kumar and professor Rattan Singh of UILS among others.

The communication issued by PU stated that all such cases (grievances) of the employees to be received in future will be placed before the committee to examine and give its recommendations for consideration by the authorities.

Mritunjay Kumar said, “Although I have not gone through the circular yet, rather than forming such committees, it is better if PU speeds up the constitution of senate and syndicate.”

Although the term of the last syndicate ended in December last year, no fresh elections have been held with the constitution of the senate still pending.

The last meeting of PU syndicate was held in July last year and the varsity senate had last met in December 2019.