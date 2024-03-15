 Panjab University’s associate DSW Naresh Kumar resigns - Hindustan Times
Panjab University’s associate DSW Naresh Kumar resigns

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Naresh Kumar took over the post in January 2023 and had expressed his desire to resign earlier as well, but was asked to continue till the conclusion of the varsity convocation on March 7

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) associate dean students welfare (DSW) Naresh Kumar resigned from the post on Wednesday.

However, as per sources, there was also some controversy after Amit Chauhan’s appointment as DSW on February 7 (HT File)

Kumar took over the post in January 2023 and had expressed his desire to resign earlier as well, but was asked to continue till the conclusion of the varsity convocation on March 7. “I want to focus on my academic work, and am working on projects related to semiconductors and chip design,” said Kumar citing his reason for stepping down from the post.

However, as per sources, there was also some controversy after Amit Chauhan’s appointment as DSW on February 7. A professor, wishing anonymity, said Chauhan was Kumar’s junior in the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) that led to the situation. Denying this, Chauhan said, “Kumar has been my batchmate ever since we did our masters together from PU. I’ve been told that he wanted to focus on his academic projects.” As per officials, Kumar’s resignation is yet to be officially accepted.

