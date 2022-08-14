PPOs given to 62 pensioners

: Adopting a universal approach in distribution of pension payment orders (PPOs) of retired employees, the Punjab and Himachal Zone of Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has handed over the PPOs to all eligible retiring members of the zone on the day of their retirement.

As per a press release, regional provident fund commissioner PPS Maingi distributed PPOs to 62 pensioners, who were eligible for retirement till August 12, on Friday at Chandigarh.

Regional provident fund commissioner–II , Jagjot Singh Cheema showed a presentation on generation of digital life certificates through facial recognition.

Helpdesks were also be set up at the venue to facilitate the pensioners and answer the queries of the pensioners. The release said that similar PPO disbursal events were organised in all the 14 regional offices located in Punjab, Himachal and Gujarat on August 12.