Two-day national conference on nano-electronics at KU

Department of electronic science, Kurukshetra University, is going to organise two-day National conference on “Emerging Micro/Nano- Electronics” (EMNE-2024) on November 7 and 8 in collaboration with Gurugram University. Vice chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that this initiative aligns with India’s strategic goals to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market, leveraging government initiatives to boost domestic manufacturing. (HT File)

Chairperson of department of electronic science Prof Mukesh Kumar said that this conference will serve as a platform for scientists and experts to discuss the issues and challenges faced by industry in the semiconductor device design and manufacturing.

