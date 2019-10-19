CM winds up campaigning, forecast victory

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:16 IST

The writing on the wall is clear for Congress as the BJP candidates are set to win the bypolls to the two assembly segments—Dharamshala and Pacchad—with huge margins, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur asserted as he winded up the campaigning for the ruling party on Saturday.

On the final day of canvassing, the chief minister addressed four back-to-back rallies across Dharamshala assembly segment in Bhagsunag, Kotwali Bazar, Mandal and Khaniyara area besides flagging off a bike rally.

Exhorting people to vote in favour of BJP candidate Vishal Nehria in Dharmashala, Thakur said, “Atmosphere here suggests that our victory would be a massive one. Also, the opponents are far behind in terms of the election campaign.”

Slamming the Congress, the chief minister said those who questioned the state government about what it has done for Kangra and Dharamshala areas will get a reply on the day of the election result.

“Successive BJP governments have a greatly contributed to development of Dharamshala, right from the headquarters of school education board to the international cricket stadium. Central University of Himachal Pradesh and Agriculture University were set up in Kangra during BJP regimes,” the chief minister said.

Thakur said his government had celebrated completion of one year in office at Dharamshala and also selected the town for the Global Investors Meet slated for November 7 and 8.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was our guest at the one-year celebrations and he will be joing us again at the Investors’ Meet,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Thakur said he cannot comprehend on what basis the opposition party was seeking votes from the public when they are neither in power at the Centre the state.

Listing achievements of his government, the chief minister said Janmanch Programme, Him Care, Grihani Suvidha Yojna and Sahara Yojna were some of the schemes which benefitted the common man in the state.

“Congress tries to project that nothing significant happened in the state during the BJP regime. I just want to say that something must have happened that they suffered such a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Thakur.

Exhorting the people to vote in favour of BJP, the chief minister said Vishal Nehria (Dharamshala candidate) will continue the works which were started by former MLA Kishan Kapoor, who was elected to Lok Sabha.

Accompanying the chief minister on the occasion was state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Hans Raj and health minister Vipin Singh Parmar.

