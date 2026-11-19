New Delhi: Days after Chhath festivities ended, some ghats in Delhi had been cleaned, while others remained littered with decorations, garlands, plastic wrappers and discarded fruits on Wednesday. Puja materials, flowers, polythene bags and other waste lie along the banks of Yamuna at Sonia Vihar Ghat on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

In a spot check to multiple Chhat ghats on Wednesday, HT found that stagnant water in some artificial ponds, including at ITO’s Hathi Ghat, also left a foul smell.

Sajjan Kumar, 42, a caretaker at Hathi Ghat, saidthe cleaning began the day after the festivities and the remaining waste will be cleaned within the next few days. “Hathi Ghat draws many devotees, so there is more festive waste. About 90% of it has been cleaned,” said Kumar.

Ranjana Mishra, a Mandi House resident, said little waste was visible at the Hathi Ghat, but the smell of rotten fruits and flowers lingered.

At Kalindi Kunj ghat, another major celebration site, locals said empty sweet boxes, earthen pots, polythene bags, packaging material and discarded clothes remained.

“We first focused on clearing dry waste from the site. The waste mixed with mud will also be removed. The remaining work is expected to be completed before next week,” said a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff member, requesting anonymity.

Vasudev Ghat was largely clean, small piles of garbage remained near the stairs leading to the Yamuna bank. At Sur Ghat near Sonia Vihar, plastic waste remained uncleared with a strong stench in the area.

The MCD said it had carried out a special cleanliness drive across all 12 zones of Delhi, deploying sanitation teams, additional staff and machinery to keep ghats clean during and after the festivities.

“About 150 additional workers and 23 tippers were deployed to collect and transport waste and clean the ghats. Special attention was also given to artificial ghats created for the celebrations,” the civic body said.

The civic body added that water was drained from temporary ghats after the festivities to prevent stagnation and reduce the risk of mosquito breeding.