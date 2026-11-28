Investigators privy with the case details said that 174 passports were recovered during raids at the building housing the PG accommodation and the call centre. Of these, 164 belonged to the rescued victims, while one belonged to 25-year-old Malaysian national Tan Guan Wei, who was arrested for allegedly running the operation on behalf of two absconding Indian handlers, Sunil Kumar and Sushil Kumar Bhati.

The two absconding Indian handlers allegedly rented the 65-room accommodation in Noida’s Sector 128 for ₹12.24 lakh a month to house the foreign nationals. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

At least nine foreign nationals – six Malaysians and three Indonesians – who were allegedly trafficked into India, confined in a paying guest (PG) accommodation and forced to participate in cyber fraud are still missing, Delhi Police officers said on Friday, a day after announcing the rescue of 164 people from what they described as a “cyber slavery and human trafficking network” operating out of a fake international call centre in Noida.

Six Malaysians and three Indonesians remain untraced The remaining nine passports belonged to six Malaysian and three Indonesian nationals who were also allegedly confined and forced to work as cyber fraudsters, an officer familiar with the investigation said. Sunil is suspected to be based in Malaysia, police said.

“While efforts to locate the missing foreigners are ongoing, we will also approach the embassies of the two countries to know if they have any knowledge about their whereabouts. We have informed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) about the rescued foreigners and those still missing. We have sought information related to dates of the arrival of the nine individuals in India,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The network, akin to syndicates operating in southeast Asia where Indians are often trafficked into cyber-scam compounds, is among the first of its kind busted in India involving foreign nationals allegedly brought into the country and forced to participate in cyber fraud, police said.

Also read: Noida PG owner, broker booked after rescue of 164 foreign nationals from alleged cyber slavery

Rescued victims to be repatriated after legal formalities The 164 rescued Indonesians and Malaysians will be repatriated to their respective countries through the MEA and FRRO after the completion of the requisite legal formalities, a second officer said. They were handed over to the FRRO after medical examinations and other formalities. The agency has arranged accommodation and food for them in the city until their repatriation, the officer added. The embassies of both countries will also be involved in the process.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police crime branch said the foreign nationals were allegedly made to carry out cyber fraud activities at a fake international call centre in Noida’s Sector 136. The crime branch’s inter-state cell (ISC) raided the facility on Wednesday night.

“The racket was busted after ISC received a tip-off about a fake international call centre operating from a commercial tower in Noida. After verifying the information, a team raided the facility and rescued 164 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals,” special commissioner of police (crime) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Also read: 164 foreigners rescued as Delhi Police bust cyber slavery racket in Noida

Whistleblower alerted police Investigators said the tip-off came through an email sent around 10 days ago by a 40-year-old Malaysian national, who was also allegedly trafficked into India on the promise of employment but was being forced to work without pay as a cyber fraudster. He was also asked to surrender his passport.

“The person refused for both. He contacted some people known to him, who asked him to inform the Delhi Police about the syndicate. He found the crime branch’s email ID on the internet and sent an email, detailing everything about the syndicate’s activities. We approached him and sought a written complaint, based on which we registered a case, conducted the raid, rescued 164 victims and arrested his compatriot, Tan Guan Wei. The whistleblower is a key witness in our case,” joint commissioner of police (crime) Surender Kumar said.

Also read: Fake job offers, seized passports: Inside Delhi's international human trafficking, cyber fraud racket

Victims allegedly lured with job offers and brought to India on business visas The rescued foreigners told investigators that they had been brought to India on the pretext of employment and other lucrative opportunities. They had arrived on business visas over the past four months, police said. Members of the syndicate allegedly seized their passports soon after their arrival.

The victims were confined in a 65-room PG accommodation in a six-storey residential building in Noida’s Sector 128, which the two absconding Indian handlers had rented for ₹12.24 lakh a month. Their movements were restricted and access to phones controlled, police said.

A senior officer associated with the operation said members of the network frequently assaulted those who resisted or refused to participate in the fraudulent activities. The victims were not allowed to leave the premises and were occasionally permitted to speak to their families back home only under close supervision.

“They were served substandard food and forced to follow written scripts to cheat unsuspecting people in Indonesia and Malaysia through fraudulent investment platforms. They were tortured, harassed and threatened,” the officer said.