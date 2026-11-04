Delhi ACP who protested at police headquarters suspended

“It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Vashistha shall be Delhi and the said Vashistha shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority,” it said.

The MHA order placed “Vashistha under suspension with immediate effect”, but did not cite any reason for the suspension.

The ACP was then transferred out of Gandhi Nagar after city lawyers called for an indefinite strike over the handling of the case.

Vashishta has been at the centre of a controversy over a face-off between lawyers and police officers, in which one advocate was allegedly injured, in east Delhi last month.

A day after Delhi Police assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishta led a protest outside police headquarters, the senior officer was suspended by the Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday.

Hours later, in a video shared on Instagram, the suspended ACP confirmed the news of his suspension.

“Suspension is not a very big thing, suspension is a departmental action and I have complete faith in the system that there will be a fair inquiry and a fair judgment,” he added.

Safeguards against intimidation On Monday, scores of Delhi Police officers, including Vashishta, gathered outside the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road to seek a meeting with police commissioner Anurag Kumar over a confrontation with lawyers in Shahdara on October 23, in which an advocate suffered a head injury.

They demanded action against the lawyers involved and safeguards against alleged intimidation at police stations and courtrooms. The protest continued for over 10 hours, with a delegation meeting senior officers, including Kumar, twice during the day.

Late in the night, Vashishta said that senior officers had assured him that his transfer order “would be looked into” and that no action would be taken against those who participated in the protest. He termed the gathering a “success”.

Also Read I Delhi Police protest: SOP, courtroom security among 5 demands raised by protesting cops

Vashisht, a 2019-batch DANIPS officer, has worked with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and in the Delhi Police Security Unit. Police said he had also served as Personal Security Officer (PSO) to former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar till 2025.

He is also a mechanical engineer who studied at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

He joined the SSB in 2016. During his four-year tenure with the force, from 2016 to 2020, he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

As part of DANIPS, he worked with security units in Shahdara along with duties in Diglipur and Havelock in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.