Delhi census: Second phase of self-enumeration likely to begin Jan 10

A 15-day self-enumeration phase of the 2027 census is likely to begin on January 10 in Delhi, followed by door-to-door visits by enumerators from January 25 to February 28, officials said on Thursday. The census is being carried out in two phases­­ – house-listing, which has already been done, and population enumeration, which started for snow-clad areas of Himalayan states after online self-enumeration closed on August 31. (Representative photo)

The census is being carried out in two phases­­ – house-listing, which has already been done, and population enumeration, which started for snow-clad areas of Himalayan states after online self-enumeration closed on August 31. This is the first time in independent India that enumerators will ask a question on caste.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Delhi, held a training session at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday for district magistrates, additional district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates, briefing them on the progress of the first phase and preparations for the next stage. Chief secretary Rajeev Verma had also held a meeting with district magistrates on October 13, directing them to sensitise the public.

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“The dates are still tentative, but we have been directed to start preparing for the exercise. The enumerators and supervisors who participated in the first phase will undergo training for the second phase. The training will be conducted at the district level,” an official said.

The houselisting phase of the census was conducted in the MCD areas from May 16 to June 15 while in NDMC areas it went on April 16 to May 15. The self-enumeration and house visit phase of the census has already been conducted in the snow-bound regions of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between August 17 and September 30, 2026.

The dates for other states and UTs are not known. Enumerators and supervisors are likely to undergo three-day training between November and December.

More than 50,000 enumerators were deployed for the first phase, with Delhi divided into over 46,500 houselisting blocks. While the first phase was conducted in two stages — initially in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, followed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas — the second phase will cover the entire Capital simultaneously, another official said.

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