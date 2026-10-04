Delhi CM: 100 acres across 3 landfill sites reclaimed
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that over the past 18 months, around 21
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that over the past 18 months, around 21.71 million metric tonnes of waste have been disposed of from the Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur landfill sites, reclaiming nearly 100 acres of land across the three sites.
Gupta inspected the Okhla landfill site and reviewed progress on legacy waste disposal, the availability of reclaimed land, and the capacity of waste-processing facilities, stressing the need to process fresh waste scientifically to prevent further accumulation.
During the inspection, Gupta discussed with officials the status of waste disposal and the capacity of existing and upcoming processing facilities.
“The goal is not just to clear the legacy waste but also to scientifically process fresh waste and prevent it from turning into another mountain of garbage,” Gupta said.
Gupta directed officials to ensure that new waste-processing units are made operational at the earliest and run at their full capacity.
She said the government is also working to expand waste processing, waste-to-resource initiatives, and renewable energy projects linked to solid waste management.
The Okhla landfill is among Delhi’s three major landfill sites, along with Bhalswa and Ghazipur, where large quantities of legacy waste have accumulated over the years.
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said in May that MCD aims to clear the Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites by the end of this year, while complete remediation of the Ghazipur landfill will conclude by the end of 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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