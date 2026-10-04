Delhi CM: 100 acres across 3 landfill sites reclaimed

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that over the past 18 months, around 21.71 million metric tonnes of waste have been disposed of from the Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur landfill sites, reclaiming nearly 100 acres of land across the three sites. Gupta directed officials to ensure that new waste-processing units are made operational at the earliest and run at their full capacity. (@BJP4Delhi)

Gupta inspected the Okhla landfill site and reviewed progress on legacy waste disposal, the availability of reclaimed land, and the capacity of waste-processing facilities, stressing the need to process fresh waste scientifically to prevent further accumulation.

During the inspection, Gupta discussed with officials the status of waste disposal and the capacity of existing and upcoming processing facilities.

“The goal is not just to clear the legacy waste but also to scientifically process fresh waste and prevent it from turning into another mountain of garbage,” Gupta said.

Gupta directed officials to ensure that new waste-processing units are made operational at the earliest and run at their full capacity.

She said the government is also working to expand waste processing, waste-to-resource initiatives, and renewable energy projects linked to solid waste management.

The Okhla landfill is among Delhi’s three major landfill sites, along with Bhalswa and Ghazipur, where large quantities of legacy waste have accumulated over the years.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said in May that MCD aims to clear the Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites by the end of this year, while complete remediation of the Ghazipur landfill will conclude by the end of 2027.