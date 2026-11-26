NEW DELHI Lawyers are demanding an increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts from ₹2 crore at present to at least ₹20 crore. (Representative photo) more

Lawyers across Delhi’s district courts plan to take out a “mass peaceful march” from the Patiala House Courts to the office of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) at Kartavya Bhavan on Thursday, demanding an increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts from ₹2 crore at present to at least ₹20 crore.

To be sure, pecuniary jurisdiction is a court’s legal authority to hear and decide a case based on the monetary value of the claim. Enhancing the pecuniary jurisdiction has been a long-standing demand of the district court bar associations. As far back as April 2015, lawyers went on a 15-day strike, demanding an increase in the then-existing limit from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 crore. The strike was called off after the passage of the Delhi High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2015, which paved the way for the enhancement.

Lawyers have since renewed their demand for a further increase to ₹20 crore, and the march has been called by the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi.

The bar committee is also demanding amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to ensure that contested traffic challans and penalties are adjudicated by regular courts rather than executive authorities. This issue had also triggered a strike by district court lawyers in September, protesting changes that transferred the adjudication of contested traffic challans from judicial magistrates to designated executive authorities.

The Delhi government subsequently put the proposed mechanism on hold following the lawyers’ protests.

The committee has also called for amendments to the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, and related laws to protect judicial adjudication and citizens’ legal rights.

Advocate Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of the Saket Bar Association, said, “Several states adjoining Delhi have much higher pecuniary jurisdiction. The increase will help litigants and give civil courts greater power to adjudicate monetary disputes of a higher value with ease”.

The bar association said, “We have also requested all Hon’ble Judicial Officers to kindly consider the difficulties faced by advocates and litigants and refrain from passing adverse orders on account of non-appearance arising out of participation in the march”.