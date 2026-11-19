A 43-year-old man died after the truck he was driving overturned near Mukundpur flyover on the Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they were probing the exact sequence of events leading to the overturning of the unloaded truck.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jahangirpuri police station, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that around 6am, the Jahangirpuri police station received information regarding a road accident on the Outer Ring Road near the Mukundpur flyover. A police team reached there and found that a truck had overturned and a person was trapped underneath. The fire department was also informed.

“The police and fire department personnel rescued the victim and rushed him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital but declared dead on arrival. He was identified as Pashupati Sah, a 43-year-old resident of Nangli Poona in Delhi,” said Yadav.

Police said they were probing the exact sequence of events leading to the overturning of the unloaded truck.