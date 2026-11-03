Delhi Police writes to MCD, DSIIDC over Mangolpuri fire
The Delhi Police on Monday said they have written to civic agencies to understand the lapses and fix accountability for negligence at the four-storey shoe factory in Mangolpuri, where a massive fire broke out on Friday, killing four people
The Delhi Police on Monday said they have written to civic agencies to understand the lapses and fix accountability for negligence at the four-storey shoe factory in Mangolpuri, where a massive fire broke out on Friday, killing four people.
The fire broke out at the shoe factory around 9.30 pm and while the Delhi Fire Services contained it in the basement itself, the heavy smoke killed the victims who were stuck.
The Delhi Police have booked the building supervisor and the three owners for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence. With two of the owners yet to be arrested, police said documents and verification about the building licences is still pending.
A senior police officer said, “One of the two survivors, who is on oxygen support, said the workers had repeatedly told the supervisor and owners to clear out the staircases and basement because they caused obstruction in movement and could be a risk in case of emergency. But nobody responded to their pleas. While the building has no fire NOC (no-objection certificate), it is built on a DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) area and also has a licence. We have written to MCD as well as DSIIDC about the lapses there. Though the building is legal, there were many lapses inside.”
Police said they spoke to first responders, factory workers and the injured person and found that the windows were sealed, work was going on regularly in the basement, and the staircase and basement were filled with cartons and raw materials.
“The SDM office and Revenue department have already conducted an inspection on Saturday morning. They will also file a report,” said the officer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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