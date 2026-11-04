Delhi’s civic agencies yet to double parking fee under Grap-2 curbs

New Delhi A senior municipal official, who did not wish to be named, said that a policy preamble seeking the doubling of parking rates has been put up and it will be executed if the measure is passed by the house of councillors. (HT Archive)

Even as the sudden air pollution spike in Delhi has warranted the implementation of Stage-2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the directive calling for doubling the parking fee to discourage private vehicle use has yet to be implemented automatically, as the same needs the approval of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) house of councillors.

A senior municipal official, who did not wish to be named, said that a policy preamble seeking the doubling of parking rates has been put up and it will be executed if the measure is passed by the house of councillors.

A second municipal official said that doubling parking rates requires the assent of the elected wing of the MCD, but the proposal has failed to get approval in recent years. “The issue of doubling parking rates comes up every year but faces resistance from the elected wing as it is an unpopular move. Executive wing cannot directly increase the parking fee. There are contractual obligations with private parking contractors,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“Multiple attempts have been made over the last years to increase the fee during the pollution season, but approval is never granted,” the official added.

Past experience shows that the move has not been effective in New Delhi, while the rest of Delhi has failed to implement it consistently. The last time the measure was implemented in MCD areas was in 2017, and even then, it was withdrawn due to ensuing chaos.

While issuing the order withdrawing the rate hike in 2017, the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had stated that, as a result of the higher rates, “chaotic traffic conditions had occurred and traffic jams were reported from many areas, though a considerable portion of the authorized parking areas remained vacant.” The provision has not been activated in MCD areas since that experience.

Under the normal pricing for surface parking, four-wheelers are charged ₹20 per hour, with a maximum of ₹100 a day; two-wheelers are charged ₹10 per hour. At multilevel parking sites, the charges are ₹10, for up to four hours for cars and ₹5, for up to four hours for two-wheelers. These rates are expected to double when Delhi faces higher pollution levels during winter.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which does not have an elected wing, implements parking fee hikes during the winter months. However, over the years, multiple spot checks have found that measure has not been found to be a deterrent.

An NDMC official said that only a minimal impact on parking-lot occupancy had been observed during previous cycles. “The order for doubling parking rates has not been issued yet,” a senior NDMC official said on Tuesday in response to HT’s queries.