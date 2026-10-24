Delhi's RML hospital's super speciality block finally gets fire safety nod, path clear for operationalisation
The NOC delay had kept over ₹480-crore facility from becoming operational despite the completion of construction and other statutory approvals.
After a long wait, the Super Speciality Block (SSB) at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has secured fire safety clearance and a No Objection Certificate (NOC).
The NOC delay had kept over ₹480-crore facility from becoming operational despite the completion of construction and other statutory approvals.
"The said building has complied with the fire prevention and fire safety requirements in accordance with rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010 and that the premises is fit for occupancy class hospital building (Institutional Occupancy Group 'C-1') with effect from 23/10/2026 for period of three years in accordance with rule 36 unless renewed under rule 37 or sooner cancelled under Rule 40 and subject to compliance of the conditions under rule 38 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules 2010," reads the NOC issued certificate, seen by HT.
The clearance has paved the way for the operationalisation of the hospital's advanced healthcare facility, thereby increasing bed capacity.
Built at a cost of ₹482 crore, the 11-storey Super Speciality Block will house 18 operation theatres, 99 ICU beds, 196 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds and three catheterisation laboratories. Once fully operational, it will increase the hospital's total bed capacity from 1,538 to 2,204.
The facility will offer advanced treatment in oncology, oncosurgery, hepatology, gastrointestinal surgery and liver transplantation. It will also have two linear accelerators for cancer treatment and a nuclear medicine department equipped with PET scan facilities.
The matter had gone to Delhi high court
HT had earlier reported that, due to the delay in SSB operations, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Delhi High Court on July 13. The plea sought urgent directions to the central government-run RML Hospital to operationalise the hospital's SS Block, which has remained non-functional for months after its completion.
During the hearing, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) informed the court that the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had identified 20 deficiencies, which were delaying the NOC for the hospital. Of these, 17 deficiencies had been rectified, while the remaining three were either under execution or pending reconsideration by fire authorities.
Following this, the Delhi High Court earlier this month, on September 19, directed the CPWD to address the remaining fire-safety deficiencies flagged by the DFS and submit a report by September 21.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), under which RML Hospital comes, stated that, at present, RML Hospital has rectified all remaining deficiencies pointed out. An official aware of the matter from the department said, “We have done our part; now the NOC is only pending from the auditor's authority. We are also waiting to get NOC now.”
The officials also informed that, "The SS block is poised to become operational, with the first phase of services expected to commence immediately after the building receives its final statutory fire safety clearance." The officials added, "All inspections and compliance checks have been completed. The final clearance is now awaited and is expected shortly.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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