‘Everything available’: Firecrackers sold openly in Delhi even as SC orders check, restrictions

Sharp pops and deafening bangs echoed through the narrow lane opposite Gate No. 3 of Jama Masjid in Chandni Chowk on Monday as shopkeepers enticed customers, showing them the various firecrackers available for purchase. Across markets in the Capital, firecrackers are being openly sold days ahead of Diwali. It raises questions about enforcement, accountability and the meaning of environmental restrictions in a city where the air quality index has already started plummeting ahead of what is likely to be yet another spell of winter toxic air. Hawkers sell crackers near Jama Masjid police station in New Delhi on Monday, days ahead of the permitted sale window. (RAJ K RAJ/HT)

On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period around Diwali, noting that a complete ban had repeatedly been flouted, with conventional crackers being sold under the guise of green firecrackers.

The court’s observation was a damning indictment of Delhi Police, which has proved inadequate to the task of enforcing orders on the sale and bursting of firecrackers.

However, a spot check by HT on October 22 and on Monday, showed firecrackers being sold openly in major markets such as Sadar Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Sarojini Nagar and New Friends Colony. Vendors displayed products labelled “green crackers”, “pollution-free” and “zero pollution”, while other firecrackers were available on request, often from nearby warehouses or concealed stocks.

Delhi Police said they are intensifying efforts to catch as many offenders as possible. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (north) Niharika Bhatt said, “In the last 12 days (since Dussehra), we have lodged more than 13 FIRs and seized 1,200 kgs of firecrackers. We have taken out operations at Lahori Gate, Chandni Chowk, Burari, Kotwali area, Bara Hindu Rao area and Subzi Mandi area. We have also sent out pleas to residents and traders to not burst crackers during this time…”

‘Everything is available’

In Chandni Chowk, more than 20 carts were lined up displaying a variety of firecrackers, from sparklers to poppers. At one stall, Naimuddin said he usually sells vegetables but had shifted to selling firecrackers during the festive season.

“I sell firecrackers meant for children only, for just six to seven days during Diwali,” he said, stationed at the entrance of Dariba Kalan’s silver jewellery market, barely 10 metres from the Jama Masjid police station.

“We don’t sell fountains, spinners, rockets, and other bigger bombs. But if you want, you can check Sadar Bazaar. Everything is available there,” he told HT.

“Last year the sale was good because there were less carts. This time the stores have more than doubled and we are hardly making ₹1,000-1,500 a day,” said Nidhi, a seller of another cart. As she spoke, she bagged crackers worth ₹400 for a resident of Yusuf Sarai.

“I purchased a few small crackers for my daughter, and some other festivities sake,” said the buyer, Nisha Kumari.

Even though five to six shops in the same lane run by families that have been in the firecracker business for over two generations have been permanently shut, one of the owners, seated outside, said, “Come back after 6pm; all the firecrackers will be available then.”

Street vendors in the market told HT their carts have been present in the lane since October 20.

The various carts were seen stacked with multiple layers of colourful firecracker boxes. Nearly all the crackers appeared to contravene the regulations even on selling green crackers. While most boxes lacked QR codes to help verify that a firecracker is a certified green cracker, a few that contained the codes redirected users to online catalogues of firecrackers. Yet others had QR codes that were too small to be scanned.

To be sure, the court’s directions only allow manufacturers holding valid certifications to manufacture approved green crackers between November 2 and 6. Furthermore, the sale will be permitted only through designated locations. Online sales have been prohibited.

To ensure that consumers can distinguish genuine green crackers from conventional products, the bench mandated product-specific QR codes on every box. It also prohibited the manufacture of “laris” as well as crackers containing barium.

But, on the ground and in the market, neither sellers nor buyers appeared particularly concerned about adherence to rules.

At Sarojini Nagar, only two shopkeepers were selling only “magic papers” and poppers on Monday afternoon. One of the shop owners, Rajneesh Thakur, said, “Due to police patrolling, we avoid selling any big fountains or bombs.

“There are some shopkeepers and carts which sell dangerous fire crackers but they keep coming and going. Most of their sales are in the evening and night,” he said, adding that they sell out immediately.

In another Old Delhi market, Sadar Bazaar, firecrackers of all kinds — both conventional and green — were being sold openly.

“For kids, I bought a small popper and sparklers. I am waiting for spinners and fountain bombs which the shop guy has gone to bring from the warehouse,” said Himanshi Anand Jain, who purchased crackers worth ₹2,500.

A seller, requesting anonymity, told HT that his daily sales typically range between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh, rising to as much as ₹4 lakh a day or two before Diwali.

“We earn around ₹2–2.5 lakh from sales at the shop. Last year, many customers asked us to deliver firecrackers to their homes, and we made more than double what we earn by standing at the shop for over 10 hours. However, online deliveries are risky, so we prefer to take orders only when the sale of firecrackers is permitted,” he said.

However, a street vendor selling firecrackers next to him said he was already accepting orders, subject to two conditions: a minimum order value of ₹5,000, and that buyers would have to bear any risks associated with delivery.

“No matter which part of Delhi you reside in, I will send crackers. I have already received calls from more than 100 people for online delivery. But have asked them to wait till November 6,” a 28-year-old street vendor said.

Separately, several shopkeepers had also stocked boxes of crackers inside their garment and décor stores, keeping smaller displays at the entrances.

One owner, 33, said, “The crackers are there at display. If someone asks us about other crackers we take them inside. We don’t display them as they aren’t green crackers. Frankly, the public is least bothered about whether a cracker is green or not. But to stay out of trouble, we don’t display them.”