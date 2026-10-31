Jahangirpuri: Man sets his house ablaze, firefighter injured in rescue operation

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man allegedly set his house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on fire on Friday, triggering an LPG cylinder explosion and a massive blaze, police said, adding that a firefighter was severely injured while controlling the flames. (Getty Images)

Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that the suspect, Bharat, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he set the house ablaze. He was booked under BNS Section 326(g) (mischief committed by fire or explosive substances), a police officer said.

Police identified the injured firefighter as Ankit, 32, who sustained 25% burns to his face, hair and hands.

DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said Ankit was first taken to BJRM hospital before being shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, where he is currently admitted.

A purported video of the incident that surfaced online shows Ankit inside the three-storey building as the cylinder explodes. People can be heard screaming as the fire engulfs the building.

HT could not independently verify the video.

According to police, the house belonged to Bharat’s parents. He lived there with his mother, Raj Rani, who was also present in the house when the fire broke out, police said. Neighbours helped Bharat and the woman, and both are said to be safe.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) was informed about the blaze at 11.23am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The matter was reported to the police at 11.26am.

Fire department officers said the blaze gutted domestic articles kept inside the building.

Police said they are questioning Bharat’s family members and the reason behind the incident is being investigated.