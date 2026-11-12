Man dies after car crashes into wall, catches fire at 202 kmph, Snapchat shows speed: Delhi Police
A 22-year-old man from Bihar died in a Diwali crash in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj after his car hit a wall and caught fire. A Snapchat story showed it at 202 kmph.
A 22-year-old man died after the car he was driving at 202 kmph crashed into a wall and caught fire in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Diwali, with CCTV footage showing the vehicle travelling at high speed before the accident, police said on Thursday.
Police officers said that the deceased, Abhinav Singh, originally from Bihar, was living in Gurugram and working for a firm.
Singh had travelled from Ludhiana in Punjab and was on his way to Gurugram when the accident took place, officers said. While the cause of death is being ascertained, police said the deceased suffered burn injuries.
During the investigation, police also found a Snapchat story uploaded by the deceased shortly before the accident, showing the vehicle travelling at 202 kmph. His friends had also reportedly advised him to slow down and drive carefully, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Southwest, Amit Goel said.
Singh was shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) staff, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
“CCTV footage showed that the car was being driven at a very high speed, after which the driver lost control, hit a wall and the vehicle jumped to the other side before catching fire,” DCP Goel said.
The Vasant Kunj South police station received a PCR call regarding the accident on November 8. The District Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected evidence.
The body was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before it was handed over to the family.
Police said inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are being conducted in the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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