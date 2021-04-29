IND USA
A man in PPE coveralls walks past funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims, at Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Man in home isolation, cops cremate parents

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 05:52 AM IST

Police helped cremate the bodies of an elderly couple who died in their homes while in quarantine on Tuesday in north Delhi’s Burari.

The couple’s son said his parents showed symptoms of Covid-19, although they had not been tested for the virus.

The woman passed away around 6pm on Monday. Her son, also under quarantine, tried to get help from his neighbours but to no avail. His wife earlier tested positive for Covid and was in hospital for the last two weeks. At 1am on Tuesday, the man lost his father too.

At around 9am, a call to the police control room was made. After several hours, a hearse was arranged to ferry the bodies to the crematorium at Nigam Bodh Ghat. The bodies were cremated observing all Covid protocols.

