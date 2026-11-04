Masjid on Krishi Bhawan premises to be removed for Central Secretariat renovation, Delhi HC told

New Delhi The government’s report said that retaining the mosque would be impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property. (Representative photo)

The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that the century-old Qadeemi Masjid, situated on the premises of Krishi Bhawan, will be removed as it falls within the earmarked Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings project site and retaining the mosque would be impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property.

In a status report filed on October 27 by the Union housing ministry’s standing counsel Nishant Gautam, it stated that the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan envisages the redevelopment and reconstruction of the CCS buildings, a project of paramount national importance.

It submitted that the two proposed buildings are secular public premises meant exclusively for government, administrative and public service functions. It added that public land within a central administrative zone cannot be subjected to a permanent religious reservation and the Centre—being the landowner—cannot be compelled to allot or set apart a separate space for the same within the Krishi Bhawan compound or the Central Secretariat complex.

“The construction of CCS Buildings 4 and 5 is a public project of paramount national importance. The mosque in question presently stands on the project site and is required to be removed therefrom for the execution of the said project,” the report read.

It read, “That Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular public premises, dedicated exclusively to governmental, administrative and public service functions. The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of Government property. That the public land situated within a central administrative zone cannot be encumbered by any permanent religious reservation.”

The report was filed in a petition filed by the masjid’s caretaking committee to restrain the Centre from demolishing the mosque and directing it to consider the feasibility of retaining the Qadeemi Masjid at its existing location while implementing the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

On September 17, the high court issued notice and asked the Centre to file a status report.

On Monday, the high court, after perusing the status report, asked Centre’s lawyer Nishant Gautam if there was a rule stating that there can be no space for prayer for any community in a government area. The court requested the counsel to communicate the same to additional solicitor general (ASG) Chetan Sharma and scheduled the next hearing for November 23.

The report further said that a mosque, namely “Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj” at the India Gate, is located within the radius of two kilometres from the vicinity of Krishi Bhawan and is fully functional to serve as a proximate prayer facility for those seeking one nearby. It added that the managing committee was granted only permissive possession under the November 8, 1940, agreement, which conferred no right, title or interest in the land and reserving a portion of the project site for a religious structure would be inconsistent.

“Further, no fundamental right under Articles 25 of the Constitution is infringed, as there is no right to insist upon worship at a particular place on Government land held under a permissive arrangement,” the report read.