Around 694,000 applications under the Delhi government’s Lakshmi Yojana, which provides monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 to eligible women, are awaiting approval across the Capital, officials said Thursday, adding that they are working to speed up the process. 48,591 have been approved and 2,008 rejected, according to government data.

Of the around 752,000 applications received under the scheme so far, 693,764 are pending approval, while 48,591 have been approved and 2,008 rejected, according to government data. Another 7,951 applications are under objection.

Earlier this month, HT reported that applications were pending with proposed project management units that were to carry out the first stage of scrutiny but had not yet been set up. According to officials, scrutiny is now being carried out by Anganwadi workers, and district magistrates have also deployed their staff.

An official said the government is working to augment manpower, specifically data entry operators to key in details into the system. The approval process has two more tiers: the district woman and child development officer and a district-level panel that will also monitor the scheme and address grievances.

Among Delhi’s 13 revenue districts, North East recorded the highest number of applications at 124,202, of which 122,397 are pending approval. The district approved 804 applications and rejected 907 – the highest number of rejections among all districts.

North West district received 86,180 applications, followed by South East with 74,607, West with 73,764, and South West with 73,585. South West recorded the highest number of approvals at 13,457, followed by Outer North with 10,179 approvals. North West approved 5,951 applications, while West recorded 4,513 and North 4,072.

Overall, only around 6.5% of applications received have been approved so far, while more than 92% remain pending approval.

The data also shows that 43,581 applications have been digitally signed, accounting for nearly 90% of the applications approved so far. “There is a gap between applications that have been digitally signed and approved because each application requires the district magistrate’s signature. We have opened up the bulk signing option on the portal so that district magistrates can sign multiple applications in one go,” an official said.

South West district recorded the highest number of digitally signed applications at 12,542, followed by Outer North with 10,084. North West reported 5,618 digitally signed applications, while West recorded 3,844 and North 2,691.

Among applications under objection, South district recorded the highest at 1,409, followed by North with 1,342 and New Delhi with 1,167. East district had 949 applications under objection, while Outer North recorded 877.

Central district received 26,148 applications, of which 23,109 remain pending. It approved 2,441 applications and rejected 162. Central North received 27,418 applications, with 26,702 pending and 498 approved. Old Delhi received 22,144 applications, of which 20,693 are pending and 836 approved.

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, launched on August 1, aims to provide ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women aged 21 to 60 from low-income families in the Capital.