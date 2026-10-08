Opposition protests over SIR disrupt traffic across Delhi

New Delhi Traffic was further disrupted as protesters, including parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc, marched towards Jantar Mantar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Protests and demonstrations by opposition parties on Wednesday against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Delhi disrupted traffic in north and central parts of the city from noon, with police diverting traffic through alternative routes throughout the day.

Traffic movement around Kashmere Gate, where the Delhi Chief Electoral Office is located, was affected between noon and 3.30pm. The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters that traffic may be diverted or regulated on Boulevard Road, Ring Road, SP Marg and NS Marg, while Lothian Road was also liable to be shut.

Traffic was further disrupted as protesters, including parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc, marched towards Jantar Mantar.

A senior police officer said, “There were 5,000 to 8,000 police personnel on ground to manage the protests. It was difficult to regulate traffic since te protesters ha also brought vehicles that further intensified the traffic chaos. We had issued advisories for commuters also but in such situations, crowd management and ensuring there is no law and order situation takes precedence.”

The disruption extended to central Delhi by the evening as protesters and security forces clashed on routes leading to Jantar Mantar. Heavy security deployment and barricading on key roads resulted in widespread snarls, with slow-moving or bumper-to-bumper traffic movement near Parliament Street, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, Ashoka Road and Jantar Mantar Road.

Police also restricted and diverted traffic from roads connecting central Delhi with India Gate and the government offices around the Parliament.

The protests are set to intensify by the weekend, as the Cockroach Janta Party has given a “Delhi Chalo” march call for October 10, demanding electoral reforms, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that the SIR exercise is intended to ensure that all eligible voters are included while ineligible entries are removed from the rolls.