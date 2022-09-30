Partly cloudy sky in Delhi; air quality in moderate category

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 23°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35°C while the air quality will remain in moderate category.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 23.3°C, which is normal for this time of the year and maximum temperature was 33.9°C -- which is one degree below normal. While no rain was observed over the last 24 hours, the humidity levels varied between 51% to 93%.

Also Read:Weather forecast for Central Vista inauguration looks partly cloudy

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 158. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 151, which is in the medium range of the moderate category. The dominant pollutants in the city’s air were PM2.5 and PM10. The assessment is based on 31 air quality monitoring stations across the city. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Air Quality Index indicates ‘Moderate’ air quality. Dust (size greater than 2.5 micrometre) contributes around 57% to PM10. For the next 3 days (30th September, 1st October, 2nd October) peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-13 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘Moderate’ range due to prevailing relatively dry conditions. Moderate temperature (around35-36 degree Celsius) and mixing layer height of around1.5 – 2.0 km will maintain moderate ventilation.”