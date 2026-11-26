A man who had not passed Class 12 worked as a contractual junior resident at Safdarjung Hospital using forged MBBS and MD degrees, the Rajasthan Police said on Thursday. Police arrested him and three others in an interstate racket that sold forged medical degrees, which buyers used to register as doctors with state medical councils. Ramkishor Mahawar

Additional director general of police (SOG) Vishal Bansal told HT that Mahawar was arrested from Delhi on November 8, following which the agency traced the other accused across three states.

Ramkishor Mahawar paid ₹5.5 lakh for forged Class 12, MBBS and MD certificates, registered with the Delhi Medical Council on their basis, and joined Safdarjung in June 2025, the police’s special operations group (SOG) said.

It was unclear how long he worked at the hospital or whether he was on the rolls when he was arrested. The hospital declined to respond to the queries until the time of going to print. Hospital officials also gave no response to queries seeking to know the department to which the accused was assigned during this tenure.

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Mahawar’s Work History and Registrations After joining Safdarjung, Mahawar later allegedly obtained a fake diploma in medical radio diagnosis (DMRD) and took on-call sonography work at several hospitals in Delhi.

Before that, Mahawar worked as a nursing assistant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from August 2024 to April 2025, police said. During that period, he found the racket through a social media post and bought the degrees. His earlier jobs were at a private nursing home in Dausa between 2016 and 2022, as a doctor’s assistant in Balotra, and at a private hospital in Bayana, where he picked up ultrasound work.

He had registered with the Rajasthan Medical Council before he registered in Delhi, using a forged MBBS degree from a college in Uttar Pradesh, and he also registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council.

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Interstate Forged-Degree Racket The SOG said the racket forged certificates of 45 to 55 universities and institutions across the country, and that it has so far been traced to Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Police said Satyajit Panigrahi of West Bengal allegedly dealt with customers, Manish Manjhi of Madhya Pradesh allegedly made the certificates, and Khurram Taufiq of Uttar Pradesh allegedly uploaded them on university websites.

ADG Bansal said that the accused operated independently and had established contact with one another through online platforms. “They operated like lone wolves and had never met each other in person. They were connected online. There was no single mastermind behind the racket,” Bansal said.

Investigation and Further Action The investigation began with a complaint that the Rajasthan Medical Council’s registrar filed at Jaipur’s Ashok Nagar police station on October 6, 2024, against eight people who had registered as medical practitioners using forged documents.

“Based on Mahawar’s inputs, we went to West Bengal in search of Satyajit Panigrahi. However, we learnt that he was living in Mumbai, where we arrested him on November 18. Based on his disclosures, we arrested Manish Manjhi from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on November 21. Finally, we arrested Khurram Taufiq from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on November 24,” Bansal said.

“Further investigation revealed the involvement of other individuals and an organised network,” Bansal said in the statement.

The SOG said it would identify and take strict legal action against everyone who made the degrees, uploaded them, used them to register, or practised medicine on them. It said the search for other buyers and members of the racket was continuing. It has also asked universities, medical colleges and regulators not to rely only on online or email checks of academic credentials.