Delhi Seemapuri building owner’s daughter among dead; toll rises to 4

Two women who were found dead on Thursday in the rubble of a five-storey building that collapsed in Seemapuri, east Delhi, were related – one had come to visit and was waiting outside when the building when the incident occurred. NDRF personnel and other teams conduct a rescue operation at the collapse site in Seemapuri. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Hazra Bibi, 60, and her niece, Nusrat, 35.

Nusrat was later identified as the daughter of the building owner, Mohammad Anwar who was not present at the time of the collapse and is absconding.

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Earlier, 21-year-old Gulafsa, who was around four months pregnant, and a child (aged around three or four years) were declared dead in the collapse near Idgah Machhli Mandi.

Building collapse crushes two people According to locals, minutes before the collapse, Bibi was in the lane just outside the building to meet Nusrat’s mother, Salma.

Meanwhile, Nusrat was climbing down the staircase from the second to the first floor to feed her 3-year-old son when the structure collapsed around 3.30 pm, burying Bibi and Nusrat alive.

Eight people were injured in the collapse and shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur.

Nusrat’s 3-year-old son had a lucky escape and survived with minor injuries. Sheikh Noor, Nusrat’s brother-in-law, said the boy was with his grandmother, Salma, at the time.