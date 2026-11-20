A 24-year-old man was killed and another injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a four-storey building in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, where welding work was underway to install fire safety equipment, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singh, who worked as an editor for a YouTube channel whose studio-office was in the building, according to officials aware of the case details. (HT Archive)

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singh, who worked as an editor for a YouTube channel whose studio-office was in the building, according to officials aware of the case details.

According to police, an alert about the fire was received around 1:17 p.m. from locals saying two people were trapped inside the basement in Lajpat Nagar Phase II, which houses both offices and apartments.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said a head constable, Gajanand, also spotted the fire while patrolling and alerted police staff. “Firefighters and a police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and initiated the evacuation,” the DCP said.

Police said two men -- Singh and Prem Singh Sharma -- were rescued and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where Singh was declared dead on arrival. Sharma is in the ICU with 20-30% burn injuries.

Police said welding work was underway to install fire equipment when the fire broke out around 1pm. While the workers managed to escape, the staffers got trapped. The fire was doused within an hour.

“Preliminary enquiry suggests that welding work was being carried out in the basement at the time of the incident, possibly in connection with the installation of fire safety equipment. Two workers were engaged in the welding work,, and two staff members were in the office. The workers managed to escape. The contractor for the welding work has been summoned,” said the DCP.

The fire occurred in the basement where a sports YouTube channel was running its studio. Senior police officers said the contractor, who sent the welders, and the building owner have been summoned in connection with the case.

Police said the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, and an FIR has been registered for negligence leading to death.

Officials said they are investigating whether the commercial space in the basement was legal and whether a fire NOC was obtained.

A family member of Gaurav said he had been working at the office for 10 months. “We were informed in the afternoon that a fire broke out and he suffered severe burn injuries. Locals and workers tried to douse the fire by throwing water, yet it spread,” his family member said, who did not wish to be named.

Lalit Dhingra, a neighbour, said. “It was around 1-1.30 pm. We heard people screaming for help. The fire had started in the basement. The Delhi Police reached within minutes, and even RWA members jumped in to help. We tried a lot to douse the fire, but the fire had spread to the entire basement.”

Anil Kumar Mathur, a resident of the third floor of the building, said, “I was inside my office in Laxmi Nagar when I got calls about the fire. I rushed home and saw fire tenders and police vans surrounding the building. The men were pulled out while they were unconscious. The basement was being used as a studio for video recording and editing.”

Police said the studio was named Milana Craft Works and is run by the building owner, Sushant Mehta. He also runs a sports YouTube channel. His relatives occupied other floors.