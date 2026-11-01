Victims of Mangolpuri fire worked late to earn extra for festivals: Kin
New Delhi: For the families shattered by loss, it was even more heartbreaking to learn that the workers who died in Friday’s Mangolpuri shoe factory fire had been working extra hours, hoping to save more or bring a little more for Diwali next week
New Delhi: For the families shattered by loss, it was even more heartbreaking to learn that the workers who died in Friday’s Mangolpuri shoe factory fire had been working extra hours, hoping to save more or bring a little more for Diwali next week.
The deceased were identified as Premchand Jha, 56, Harihar Chaurasiya, 45, Ashok Kumar, 25 and Lal Babu Chauhan, 38. Two others, Vikas and Harindar, are under treatment. Vikas is stable but on oxygen support in the emergency ward; Harindar is in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
Among the deceased was Ashok Kumar. His family said he was on a video call with his wife Guddi Devi and their daughter when the fire broke out. He lived alone in Delhi, while his family lived in Phulparas, Bihar.
“His last words were: fire broke out. Lots of smoke inside. I’m going. Cut the call,” said his father, Nagendra Yadav.
“We kept trying, but his phone was switched off. He was doing overtime as he wanted to bring more money home for Diwali. He has two daughters aged four and two. His wife is six months pregnant. Who will take care of us now?” his father added. His brother, Kundar Kumar, said Ashok was earning ₹15,000 for packing shoes.
Another victim, Premchand Jha, a resident of Prem Nagar, had been working at the shoe factory for the past 10 years, where he did dyeing work. His family said he frequently took night shifts to supplement his monthly salary of around ₹14,000. His son, Ramesh Kumar Jha, 32, said his father had called home around 8.30pm on Friday to inform them that he would be on an extra shift. His family was completely dependent on Premchand after his son had quit his job to take care of his mother undergoing cancer treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital.
Harihar Chaurasiya, 45, worked as a contractor at the factory. He is survived by his wife Gayatri, two sons and a daughter. “As the contractor, Harihar was required to stay back to supervise the overtime work. His son went to the factory to drop off his dinner. He scolded his son for coming late. That was the last conversation,” said Dillip, his brother-in-law.
Harihar’s 12-year-old daughter, Anjali, struggled to hold back tears. “I spoke to my father last night; he said he would come back soon. And now he is gone,” she said.
Lal Babu Chauhan, 38, worked at the factory for around 15 years. He lived alone in the Sultanpuri area and sent most of his earnings back home in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, his sister Hevanti Devi said.
“He has been working at this factory since the start of his career. He saved a lot of money to send it back home. I met him a few days ago, and today I am standing at the mortuary to take back his body. Why is the factory owner not here to help us?”
Several workers had a narrow escape. Among them, Aman Mishra, 22, a native of Patna, said he had opted for the night shift on Friday to earn extra money but went home for dinner during the break before the shift began.
Mishra, who has worked at the factory for the past three years, said workers usually completed their regular shift from 9am to 9pm, followed by an hour-long dinner break before the night shift began at 10pm. “That dinner break saved my life today,” he said.
Another worker, Ram Khilo, 55, who has been employed at the factory for nearly 15 years, said he had initially considered taking the extra shift but decided against it because he was unwell.
“Today, I am standing outside the mortuary, and seeing the remains of my fellow peers is a horrible feeling,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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