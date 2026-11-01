Woman found dead in Faridabad hotel room, man who accompanied her missing

The woman, identified as Chandni, a resident of Kharagpur in Bihar , arrived at the OYO hotel on Mathura Road on Saturday with Shekhar, also from Bihar, and the two checked into a room, they said.

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Haryana's Faridabad, while the man who had checked into the hotel with her is missing, police said.

The two stayed in the room throughout the day and had a meal in the afternoon, police said.

Lying dead on bed Late at night, a hotel staff member noticed that the room's door was open. On checking inside, he found the woman lying dead on the bed, while the man was missing.

The staff member raised an alarm, after which the hotel manager and other employees informed the police.

The woman was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The police informed her family and kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem.

City police station SHO Inspector Umesh Kumar said no visible injury marks were found on the woman's body.

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"She was found lying on the bed and was wearing several bangles on her wrists. The two had identified themselves as a couple while checking into the hotel. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report," he said.

Police are searching for Shekhar, who is currently missing, the officer added.