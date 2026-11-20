Two pedestrians were killed and six others injured after a speeding SUV rammed an autorickshaw and a group of pedestrians near Kashmere Gate in a hit-and-run incident early on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. A view of a wrecked SUV after it was involved in an accident with a three-seater auto-rickshaw at Yudhisthir Setu in Police Station Kashmere Gate on the night of November 17-18 in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police said on Thursday that they were yet to arrest the accused driver, a 23-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, who investigators suspect may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Police are recording statements of the injured and eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events.

The incident was reported around 1.30am on Wednesday, when police received a call from locals about an accident at Yudhisthir Setu.

“Our staff rushed to the spot and found the Fortuner had struck the autorickshaw and some other people. A total of eight people were found injured at the spot and rushed to nearby hospitals. A case was also lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life of others) at Kashmere Gate police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt.

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The injured included the autorickshaw driver and passengers, as well as pedestrians. Police said the Toyota Fortuner first hit the autorickshaw, causing it to topple onto its side, before ploughing into the pedestrians.

Investigators aware of the case, who asked not to be identified, said the SUV was travelling at such high speed that the impact of the first collision carried it into the group of pedestrians, leaving several people with multiple injuries. The impact also severely damaged the SUV’s front and side, with its bumper and hood almost coming apart, police said.

Two of the injured victims, identified as Suresh Sharma and Shahid, succumbed to their injuries on Thursday, around 24 hours after the crash.

“After 24 hours, the two victims succumbed to the injuries. We added section 105 BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). We are making all efforts to apprehend the accused,” DCP Bhatt said.

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An officer at Kashmere Gate police station said the driver had initially been detained by local police after the accident. He was questioned and released as the offences registered at the time were bailable, the officer said.

“After the accident, he had not escaped and was caught for questioning. Since there were eight injured, he was questioned and released since all sections are bailable. However, later when the two people died, we tried contacting him again but he is not reachable now. He has absconded. We have seized his car and taken his family details,” the officer said.

The officer added that the accused was returning home from a party and may have been drinking.

Police said they were yet to record statements from all the injured autorickshaw passengers, some of whom left after receiving preliminary treatment.

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“Many of them left after getting primary treatment. We have found the auto was also hit from side. The vehicle must have been taking a turn but the sequence of events is not confirmed yet,” a second officer said.