Emphasis on better facilities for students: ABVP

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:11 IST

AGRA The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to work towards the betterment of state universities and opportunities for youths in J&K and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370.

The outfit passed resolutions to this effect during its 65th national convention in Agra from November 22 to 25. The ABVP also

welcomed the court’s verdict in Ayodhya case.

“For the betterment of students, ABVP will work for their rights and emphasis will be on facilities provided to them,” said Nidhi Tripathi, general secretary, ABVP, while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“Focus will be on increasing student strength, providing proper infrastructure, and address financial problems in universities,” she added.

Tripathi also advocated reservation for SC/ST candidates in universities like AMU.

“Another proposal was on new opportunities for youths in J&K and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370. Basic necessities like education, healthcare in the region and job opportunities for youth will be on priority for ABVP,” she said.

Tripathi added, “ABVP welcomed the court’s verdict in Ayodhya case. It also praises all for maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict.”

“ABVP is also working to improve the condition of basic education schools across the nation. On the occasion of 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the outfit initiated a ‘School Bell’ campaign in which it adopted 150 government schools,” she said.

“We will work for the betterment of the schools and how can we improve the education in these schools,” added Tripathi.

