Govt committed to development of all: CM

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:50 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the UP government was committed to the development of all, but no appeasement to anyone.

He was addressing a public rally at the Kisan Sevak Inter College ground in support of BJP candidate Keerat Singh who is contesting the bypoll for Gangoh assembly seat of Saharanpur.

Stating that the UP government worked relentlessly for improving law and order in the state, the CM said: “Crime will not be accepted at any cost. Those who indulge in crime will leave the state. We are committed to provide security to all, but nobody will be allowed to play with law and order.”

He urged the gathering to vote for BJP candidate Keerat Singh to ensure good governance and development.

“The BJP is doing everything possible to take the process of development forward. The government is churning out new policies for the youth, farmers and exploring possibilities of jobs and employment,” said the CM.

He said the wood carving skill of Saharanpur would be promoted under the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) Scheme’.

Speaking about the problems of sugarcane farmers, the CM claimed that his government had ensured a record Rs 76,000 crore payment to cane farmers and the balance amount would be paid at the start of the new crushing season.

He also stated that the ‘khandsari’ industry had been made licence free to benefit farmers.

The CM also highlighted the achievements of Modi government with regard to the passage of the triple talaq bill, abrogation of Article 370 from J&K.

“Law against triple talaq has given strength to women and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was another effort to save lives of unborn girls,” he added.

No entry for people attired in black

Men wearing black shirts/T-shirts and women attired in black dupattas were stopped from entering the rally venue by cops who apprehended some kind of protest. They even stopped a few people wearing black trousers. Later, an announcement was made from the dais that people wearing black pants should not be stopped from entering the venue.

FARMERS’ DEMAND

Hundreds of farmers came out on the roads demanding immediate restoration of the closed Todarpur Sugar Mill (in Sarsawa area of the district) and began their march to gherao the chief minister. But, the police stopped them and persuaded them to end their march. The officials assured that farmers’ demand would be taken up with the state government.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:44 IST