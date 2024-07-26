Bank guard electrocuted in DLF Phase-IV, dies

A private security guard deployed at a government bank in DLF Phase-IV allegedly died of electrocution after he touched a metal staircase which was in contact with a live wire following waterlogging due to rainfall, police said on Friday. The bank’s power was cut off only after the victim’s death, causing a disruption in services. Investigations are underway. (File Photo)

Police said that incident took place at about 9.30am on Wednesday at the State Bank of India branch at Supermart-I in DLF Phase-IV.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Awadhesh Singh who had been deployed as an armed guard at the bank for the last six months. He worked for a firm named Raksha Securities Pvt Ltd.

Police said he lived with his elder brother Munna Singh in a rented accommodation at Ghata, Sector-58 and was a native of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

Munna, the deceased guard’s brother, said that while reaching the premises, Awadhesh had become drenched. “He was climbing the staircase when suddenly got electrocuted. It was the other guard deployed at the ATM kiosk with the bank who raised an alarm. He had alerted the bank authorities about current leaking from some wire to the staircase but no action was taken,” he said.

Ombir, the service manager of the branch, said that the power supply of the entire branch and the building was disconnected only after which the body could be removed.

“No daily work took place on Wednesday due as the power supply remained disconnected as the current was flowing in the staircase. Normal work resumed on Thursday after some repair works but the supply to the ATM kiosk is still snapped due to some damaged wire,” he said.

“Family members of the deceased guard had alleged that he had alerted the branch manager about electricity flowing in the staircase three days back but I have no information about it. It’s the same staircase which the customers use to enter the branch,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raushan Singh, area manager of the security firm, said that they received an alert from the bank officials about the incident. “I don’t know if he was covered under group insurance but we will try to compensate the family,” he added.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said, investigation was going on in the case. “We will soon register an FIR and take action against the erring person after the autopsy report is received,” he added.