Court seals five rooms of Gurugram land acquisition office over 16-year compensation delay
In 2010, a district court raised compensation for Dhanwati’s family’s half-acre plot from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.2 crore per acre, and the additional amount was never paid to her
Five rooms of the land acquisition officer’s (LAO) office in Sector 14 were sealed on Wednesday on the orders of a district court over a 16-year delay in paying enhanced compensation to a 61-year-old woman whose land was acquired for the construction of the Dwarka Expressway.
The dispute concerns half an acre of land belonging to Dhanwati’s family, for which compensation was initially fixed at ₹50 lakh per acre. In 2010, a district court increased the amount to ₹1.2 crore per acre while hearing a batch of petitions seeking enhanced compensation.
After waiting nine years for the enhanced amount, Dhanwati filed an execution petition in 2019 to enforce the court’s order. However, the authorities failed to clear the outstanding compensation despite 37 hearings on her petition.
On September 30, the court of additional district judge Sudeep Goel issued a warrant for attachment of the land acquisition office on a request by Dhanwati’s counsel. The warrant was executed on Wednesday, when five rooms housing Gurugram district’s land records were sealed at the office, located in the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) building.
Following the sealing, HSVP and the land acquisition office moved an application seeking recall of the attachment order. Counsel Jagbir Sahrawat and Jai Bakshi, appearing for the two offices, filed the application before Goel.
During Thursday’s hearing, Dhanwati’s counsel, Dharshan Sharma, sought time to file a reply. The court adjourned the matter to Friday for further arguments and consideration of the pending payment before deciding whether to lift the seal.
“The execution petition pertains to 2019 and despite that, the LAC has not made calculations and HSVP has not made any effort to get it done or to ensure speedy payment. If things continue like this, this court will be compelled to proceed against the properties of the State of Haryana being a party to the present execution petition, which may put the district administration in an awkward situation,” the court observed in its order.
The court also asked the Gurugram deputy commissioner to look into the matter and ensure that all pending compensation calculations were completed by the land acquisition office within a stipulated period and forwarded to HSVP so that Dhanwati could receive her dues.
A senior land acquisition official said an application had been filed seeking removal of the seal. “A file regarding this compensation was sent to HSVP for approval, but a decision is pending. We will ensure that the matter is resolved at the earliest,” he said.
An HSVP official said instructions had been issued to reconstruct the file relating to the compensation. “The file is being reconstructed and soon the matter will be resolved,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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