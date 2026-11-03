Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border continue amid Capital's BS-VI curbs
The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi diesel and petrol vehicles that do not meet the BS-VI emission standard from November 1.
Massive traffic snarls were seen on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road at the Delhi-Haryana border on Tuesday, a persistent scene since the Delhi government's ban on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard took effect three days ago.
Congestion was also observed on National Highway 48 from Sarhol towards Delhi at 10:30 am. The traffic was slowly crawling towards Gurugram, with slower movement near Ambience Mall.
Assistant commissioner of police (Gurugram Traffic Headquarters) Saytapal Yadav said teams had been deployed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and Dwarka Expressway.
The ACP added that the police were coordinating with their Delhi counterparts to regulate traffic.
The traffic jams have been persistent in the morning ever since the Delhi government's ban on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard took effect on November 1 (Sunday).
The curbs
The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi diesel and petrol vehicles that do not meet the BS-VI emission standard from November 1 to January 31 next year. The restrictions apply to petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, including BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, in Gurugram.
However, according to Gurugram traffic police personnel deployed on the ground, even Delhi-registered petrol and diesel vehicles that did not meet the BS-VI emission standard were not being allowed to enter the national capital.
Meanwhile, slow vehicular movement was also reported near Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Old Railway Road, Sadar Bazar, Sector 48 on Sohna Road, Narsinghpur and Southern Peripheral Road.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.