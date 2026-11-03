Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border continue amid Capital's BS-VI curbs

Massive traffic snarls were seen on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road at the Delhi-Haryana border on Tuesday, a persistent scene since the Delhi government's ban on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard took effect three days ago. A joint team of the Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Enforcement Department checks the Bharat Stage (BS) emission standards of vehicles before they enter New Delhi at the Delhi-Gurugram border. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Congestion was also observed on National Highway 48 from Sarhol towards Delhi at 10:30 am. The traffic was slowly crawling towards Gurugram, with slower movement near Ambience Mall.

Assistant commissioner of police (Gurugram Traffic Headquarters) Saytapal Yadav said teams had been deployed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and Dwarka Expressway.

The ACP added that the police were coordinating with their Delhi counterparts to regulate traffic.

The traffic jams have been persistent in the morning ever since the Delhi government's ban on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard took effect on November 1 (Sunday).

The curbs The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi diesel and petrol vehicles that do not meet the BS-VI emission standard from November 1 to January 31 next year. The restrictions apply to petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, including BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, in Gurugram.

However, according to Gurugram traffic police personnel deployed on the ground, even Delhi-registered petrol and diesel vehicles that did not meet the BS-VI emission standard were not being allowed to enter the national capital.

Meanwhile, slow vehicular movement was also reported near Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Old Railway Road, Sadar Bazar, Sector 48 on Sohna Road, Narsinghpur and Southern Peripheral Road.