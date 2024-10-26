Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 27.98 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 28.24 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 29.22 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 28.67 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 28.55 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 28.14 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 27.34 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 26, 2024, is 25.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.44 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.0 °C and 28.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 72.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

