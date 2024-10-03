Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.4 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
Oct 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on October 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 3, 2024, is 27.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.4 °C and 30.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.29 °C and 30.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 4, 2024
|28.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|29.58 °C
|Light rain
|October 6, 2024
|28.4 °C
|Light rain
|October 7, 2024
|28.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 8, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 9, 2024
|29.79 °C
|Light rain
|October 10, 2024
|29.42 °C
|Sky is clear
