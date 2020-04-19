e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana cop ends life

Haryana cop ends life

The cop was posted in the traffic police department of Gurugram

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old Haryana Police inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Rewari, police said on Sunday.

The cop was posted in the traffic police department of Gurugram.

A police spokesperson said, “The inspector had returned home from his duty around 11pm on Saturday. After finishing his dinner, he went to sleep in another room. On Sunday morning, his wife found him hanging from the ceiling fan.” He is survived by wife and two children.

Inquest proceedings are on under Section 174 of the CrPc.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities