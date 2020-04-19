Haryana cop ends life

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:51 IST

A 38-year-old Haryana Police inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Rewari, police said on Sunday.

The cop was posted in the traffic police department of Gurugram.

A police spokesperson said, “The inspector had returned home from his duty around 11pm on Saturday. After finishing his dinner, he went to sleep in another room. On Sunday morning, his wife found him hanging from the ceiling fan.” He is survived by wife and two children.

Inquest proceedings are on under Section 174 of the CrPc.