‘Inadequate water intake, poor diet also affect your kidney’

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:34 IST

KIDNEY DAY TODAY

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Inadequate water intake and poor diet can also harm your kidney, say doctors.

“Lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes are known to have an adverse impact on the kidney, but this organ can also be affected by inadequate water intake and poor diet,” says Prof Vinod Jain, senior faculty, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The colour used in fast food often contains heavy metal toxicity and those who consume such food frequently can have kidney problem, he says.

“Obesity and blood pressure can also harm the kidney,” opines Dr Ved Prakash, HoD pulmonary and critical care medicine, KGMU.

Dr AK Singh, of the department of nephrology at Midland Hospital, says following healthy eating habits to control weight and blood pressure helps in preventing diabetes and high blood pressure, which in turn, keeps kidneys in good condition.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD), also known as chronic renal failure, chronic renal disease, or chronic kidney failure, is much more widespread than people realize and often goes unnoticed and undiagnosed until the disease is in advanced stage, say doctors.

“In India, the prevalence of CKD has been recognised as a critical public health problem. Due to lifestyle issues, the incidence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise. And due to increase in loss of kidney function across the world, the demand for dialysis is bound to increase,” says Dr Amit Gupta, professor and head, department of nephrology at SGPGIMS, in a press statement.

He said there is an urgent need for cost-effective and scalable solutions to treat the disease.