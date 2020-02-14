e-paper
Labourer buried alive in Rohtak

Meham police post in-charge Satywan said the incident took place when the labourer was extracting sand for installation of a sewer pipeline near government college in Meham

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 40-year-old man engaged in extracting sand at Meham died when a mound collapsed and buried him alive, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Singh of Gohana.

Meham police post in-charge Satywan said the incident took place when Amar Singh was extracting sand for installation of a sewer pipeline near government college in Meham. The tender for the same was given to a private firm — Balaji Construction.

“Suddenly, a mound collapsed and Amar was buried alive. With the help of locals, his body was taken out. After autopsy, Amar’s body was handed over to his family members,” he added.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

