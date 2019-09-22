LMC forms three teams to control cattle menace in city

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:31 IST

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has formed three teams to control the cattle menace in the state capital.

The development follows the directives of urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon.

Director, animal welfare (LMC), Dr AK Rao said, “In the last one month, we have closed 310 dairies operating within the municipal limits. These dairy owners used to milk their animals and leave them on the road. They (the animals) hindered traffic and caused road accidents.”

“Now, the LMC has removed around 50% of the dairies operating inside the city, while others would be removed soon, provided we get adequate police force when drives are organised in the state capital,” said Rao.

Similarly, the dog sterlisation centre has started sterlising street dogs. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has given the work of sterilising dogs in the state capital to the Indian branch of the US-based non-governmental organisation, Human Society International (India), through a global tender.

In the biggest animal birth control programme ever launched in Uttar Pradesh, Human Society International will sterlise 20,000 dogs per year to control the increasing population of stray canines.

Rao said, “ According to the agreement, the NGO will sterlise 20,000 dogs a year. The NGO, which would be paid Rs 999 per dog, would sterilise one lakh dogs in the next five years.”

