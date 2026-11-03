After 2024 Lok Sabha poll setback, BJP seeks to reclaim democracy narrative from Opposition
In Uttar Pradesh, the exercise will involve six major padyatras across all the party’s organisational regions, as announced by UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal at the party’s state working committee meeting on Friday, between November 3 and 5, with a target of at least 25,000 participants at each event.
Padyatras, public meetings and outreach programmes will be held in Uttar Pradesh and other states to counter Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ (theft of votes) allegations and its criticism of the Election Commission
Two-and-a-half years after the Opposition made the protection of the Constitution a major political plank in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has launched a nationwide campaign to counter the narrative around democracy and constitutional institutions. In particular, the ruling party is focusing on poll-bound Uttar Pradesh where it appeared to have lost the narrative battle to the Opposition in the last Parliamentary elections.
Under its “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, the BJP is organising padyatras (foot marches), public meetings and outreach programmes in different states to counter Opposition’s “vote chori” (theft of votes) allegations and its criticism of the Election Commission.
In Uttar Pradesh, the exercise will involve six major padyatras across all the party’s organisational regions, as announced by UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal at the party’s state working committee meeting on Friday, between November 3 and 5, with a target of at least 25,000 participants at each event.
The scale of the programme in UP is particularly significant given the political experience of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the Samajwadi Party and the Congress made the Constitution a major theme of their campaign.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was frequently seen carrying and displaying a copy of the Constitution of India at election rallies while the Opposition repeatedly alleged that the BJP would change the Constitution if it returned to power with 400-plus seats. The BJP’s ‘400 paar’ slogan and controversial remarks by some party leaders about changing the Constitution provided the Opposition an opportunity to build this narrative.
Consequently, the BJP’s tally of Lok Sabha seats in the state fell to 33 in 2024 from 62 in 2019. Afterwards, its senior leaders were seen publicly admitting that the party failed to counter the Opposition’s ’false’ narrative.
This time, however, the BJP appears determined to turn the tables on the Opposition by taking the battle over democracy and constitutional institutions at its doorstep.
The BJP, observers said, is seeking to use the very political vocabulary the Opposition deployed against it in 2024, turning the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ narrative into a counter offensive around ‘Loktantra Bachao’.
“We are determined to prevent the Opposition from monopolising the political discourse around democracy and constitutional institutions,” a senior BJP leader said.
The present campaign, according to him, is intended to take the party’s counter narrative directly to the people and expose the Congress-SP’s attempts to create confusion over the electoral process “as they did in 2024 by telling people that BJP will do away with reservation by changing the Constitution.”
The nationwide campaign will see senior BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states participate in padyatras. In UP, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chohan will participate in the Awadh region’s padyatra in Lucknow on November 3 (Tuesday), while another Union minister and former BJP national president JP Nadda will attend the Braj region’ programme in Bareilly the same day.
On November 4, Nitin Nabin and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary will participate in the Gorakhpur region’s padyatra in Gorakhpur. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend the Kashi region’s programme in Prayagraj, while another deputy CM Brajesh Pathak will attend the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region’s padyatra in Kanpur.
Chief minister Yogi Adityajath will lead the western region’s padyatra in Ghaziabad on November 5.
BJP sources said the party would subsequently take similar programmes to district headquarters and grassroot levels.
“The wider objective is to keep the organisational machinery engaged while countering the Opposition campaign through direct public interaction,” they said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More