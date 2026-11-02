Diwali festivities light up market in Lucknow: Traditional bazaar buzzing with buyers; malls and shopping complexes roll red carpet for buyers

Business establishments are witnessing decent sales as the festival nears. However, most of them admit that shopping portals have dented sales and that youngsters and working professionals have drifted towards them.

Bad weather failed to dampen the festival spirit as traditional markets in Lucknow like Aminabad, Chowk, Bhootnath, Alambagh and Hazratganj are witnessing packed roads with customers flocking to them for Diwali buying.

Preet Singh of Rang Rachika, which has showrooms in Alambagh, Aminabad and Bhootnath market, says, “Yes, online has impacted business for many, but we are not impacted as our customers want touch-and-feel besides customised services. Like we have a range from ₹200-30,000, so we have something for everyone as per choice. For example, a good festive sari is ₹1,500-2,000 and with ₹400 extra they can get it ready-to-wear sari with a fitting blouse. Which online platform can give such customised service?”

The biggest shopping area in the city, Aminabad, is bustling with customers, with the locality witnessing massive jams. Manish Bhatia, owner of Bhatia Cutpiece Store in Mohan Market, says, “Traditional buyers will come to us. Traffic jams can’t dent their spirit, but there is a shift. Earlier, people used to buy clothes and get them stitched during festivals, but now they go for readymade clothes. So, whatever buying is happening is either for festival gifting or for the wedding season ahead. They do shagun in festivals and use it during sahalag (weddings).”

Lucknow Vyapar Mandal’s vice president, Prabhu Jalan, says that compared to last year, this year has witnessed a better turnout of customers.

"One thing I agree with is that customers have moved online, especially working professionals. Traffic jams and parking problems in these congested traditional markets also contribute to this," he says.

He adds, "For instance, it is difficult for people to reach Aminabad’s Geeta Vastralaya, which is not the case for our Aliganj store. But the positive aspect is that people are still coming because they want to touch and feel the products, and they have faith that if a product has an issue, we are ready to assist them."

Other markets with a mix of brand stores and local manufacturers are also seeing high festival turnout. "Meri daal to Aminabad mein hi galti hai. From artificial flowers to bedsheets, household items, and accessories, I get it all in one place," says Kriti Bhartia, a retired government official.